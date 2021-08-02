Orange County to open new COVID-19 testing site at Econ Soccer Complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County will open a second large-scale COVID-19 testing site at Econ Soccer Complex beginning Tuesday as the demand for virus testing continues to grow.

The new testing site will help ease some of the traffic at the Barnett Park testing and vaccine site which has experienced long lines during the recent COVID-19 surge fueled by the delta variant.

“This will complement our busy Barnett Park location and hopefully relieve some of the stress on that site,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said of the new site.

The Econ Soccer Complex site will offer PCR, molecular or rapid/antigen tests.

NEW: More details on the second testing site coming to Orange County tomorrow ⬇️@news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/25kFAJiJmf — Nadeen Yanes (@NadeenNews6) August 2, 2021

Unlike Barnett Park, the new testing site won’t offer vaccines just yet, only free COVID-19 testing.

The Econ Soccer Complex site at 8305 Yates Road opens Tuesday at 9 a.m. The site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ad

There is a four-person limit per vehicle and people must be inside a car to get a test.

Hospitalizations have grown tenfold statewide in just over a month as the more contagious delta variant spreads, with more than 95% of COVID-19 patients unvaccinated, officials said.

Florida is now leading the nation in per capita hospitalizations for COVID-19. The state had 10,389 COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, according to the hospital association. That’s almost 200 more than Sunday when the state broke the previous record set on July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations started becoming widespread. It then had 10,170 hospitalizations. More than 39,000 Floridians have died since March 2020, including more than 400 last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.