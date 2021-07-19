COVID-19 testing, vaccinations will be offered at Barnett Park through end of August

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After yet another extension, the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site will remain open at Barnett Park at least through Aug. 31.

Orange County government officials announced the extension on Monday, not long after the site had to shut down early for testing due to high demand.

The site is normally open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week but the line may close early if the demand is high or if severe weather hits the area. Those wishing to get tested or vaccinated are asked to arrive before noon to ensure that they’re able to be seen.

The drive-thru site is free and appointments are not necessary. You do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms to get tested using either a PCR test or rapid test.

Rapid test results will be emailed or texted within an hour while PCR tests may take up to 48 hours to receive results.

For more information, visit ocfl.net/testing and ocfl.net/vaccines.