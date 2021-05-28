Barnett Park extends drive-thru COVID-19 testing through June

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Drive-thru COVID-19 tests at Barnett Park previously scheduled to end in a couple days have been extended through the end of June.

County officials said Friday the testing will go through June 30, seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“If there is high demand for testing, the entrance to the site may close prior to 5 p.m. in order to accommodate all cars in line. Please plan to be in the vehicle waiting line prior to noon. Families who are being tested are asked to be in the same vehicle together,” the county said in a news release.

The site’s COVID-19 testing has been extended several times by the county. No appointments are necessary to receive testing.

The Barnett Park site added a vaccination lane at the end of last month that also operates seven days a week. The site offers 750 Pfizer doses a day.