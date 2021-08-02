Orlando ranks No. 1 as purrfect city for cat lovers

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you own a cat and live in Orlando, then you’re in the purrfect place.

Ahead of International Cat Day on Aug. 8, LawnStarter compiled the best cities for cat lovers and Orlando claimed the top spot.

At No. 1, the City Beautiful is the only Florida city in the top 10.

The rankings were created by evaluating 11 factors such as vet access, cost of cat sitting and cat-friendly rental properties, LawnStarter revealed.

Orlando ranked No. 1 in the following categories: housing and accommodations, boarding establishments, cat sitters and cat cafes.

The study found Florida to be rather feline-friendly overall with nine other cities cracking the top 100.