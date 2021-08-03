Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Miami

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the American Legislative Exchange Council Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

MIAMI – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday morning in Miami.

The news conference, scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., will be held at the Shark Valley Visitor Center. The topic has not been released.

DeSantis will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Department of Environmental Protection Interim Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto.

