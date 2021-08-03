TBD: Boeing, NASA determining next launch attempt for Starliner spacecraft

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Teams at NASA and Boeing are working to determine if they will try again to launch the uncrewed Starliner spacecraft Wednesday from Florida’s coast after a technical issue caused a scrub for the first attempt this week.

The orbital flight test 2 (OFT-2) launch was scrubbed Tuesday hours before the ULA Atlas V rocket was set to liftoff at 1:20 p.m. from Cape Canaveral. Boeing said engineers monitoring the health and status of the spacecraft detected an unexpected valve position in the propulsion system. The issue was first discovered Monday after an electrical storm near Kennedy Space Center, according to Boeing.

The next launch opportunity for Atlas V and Starliner is Wednesday at 12:57 p.m. but as of Tuesday evening, teams were still determining if they would use it.

“We’re disappointed with today’s outcome and the need to reschedule our Starliner launch,” said John Vollmer, vice president and program manager, Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program. “Human spaceflight is a complex, precise and unforgiving endeavor, and Boeing and NASA teams will take the time they need to ensure the safety and integrity of the spacecraft and the achievement of our mission objectives.”

Tuesday’s scrub marked the second delay in a week for Boeing but the first was out of their control. The first planned launch date was delayed from Friday after a new Russian module at the International Space Station began firing its engines unprompted causing the space station to roll and lose its correct positioning in space.

Initially, NASA managers said the station only shifted about 45 degrees before it was stabilized but on Tuesday the agency later clarified that the ISS actually maneuvered about 540 degrees, essentially turning one and a half times over.

“Further analysis showed total attitude change before regaining normal attitude control was ~540°. Station is in good shape & operating normally,” NASA said in a tweet.

This will be the second time Boeing attempts the OFT for Starliner as it works to certify the spacecraft to fly NASA astronauts as part of the agency’s commercial crew program. The uncrewed test flight will test Starliner’s end-to-end capabilities to launch and dock at the International Space Station before returning to Earth for landing in New Mexico.

If the test goes well, the next time Starliner launches to space there will be three NASA astronauts onboard and the U.S. space agency will have two commercial rides for humans to space. SpaceX has successfully delivered three crews of astronauts to the ISS since last summer, also as part of the commercial crew program.

