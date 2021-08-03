Cloudy icon
LIVE UPDATES: Boeing Starliner spacecraft launching to space station

Atlas V liftoff scheduled for Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. ET from Cape Canaveral

Emilee Speck, Digital journalist

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – After nearly two years, Boeing is set to redo the Starliner spacecraft’s orbital test flight to the International Space Station.

The implications for this uncrewed orbital test flight loom large as the next time the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft launches three NASA astronauts will be on board and the space agency will have gained a second commercial vehicle to purchase flights from.

Starliner will be launching Tuesday on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at 1:20 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 41 in Cape Canaveral. The current forecast shows a 50% chance weather causes a scrub for the instantaneous launch window. Launch managers will have to “thread the needle” for this rocket launch as Florida afternoon storms are typical for this time of year.

Boeing’s orbital flight test, or OFT-2, will send the spacecraft on a journey to catch up with the International Space Station. Starliner will autonomously dock, spend several days at the ISS and then undock returning to Earth, landing in New Mexico. During the first OFT the spacecraft launched but had to return to Earth after a software issue. This time, Boeing managers hope to test the end-to-end mission profile, including the docking.

Below follow live updates from News 6 and ClickOrlando.com throughout the countdown:

7:18 a.m.

“We are GO to fuel the #AtlasV rocket with 66,000 gallons of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen,” United Launch Alliance tweets.

7:15 a.m.

Kennedy Space Center shares a live look of the Atlas V rocket on the launch pad. Check out the livestream in the video player at the top of the story.

6:21 a.m.

United Launch Alliance tweets that Launch Conductor Doug Lebo will poll the team to verify all systems are ready to proceed into AtlasV fueling operations.

6:10 a.m.

If it’s up to the weather, there’s a 50-50 chance an Atlas V rocket carrying the Boeing Starliner spacecraft will launch later this afternoon.

