Boeing Starliner launch delayed due to Russian module unexpectedly shifting space station

In this image taken from Roscosmos video, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky, right, and Pyotr Dubrov, members of the crew to the International Space Station (ISS), perform their first spacewalk on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, to replace old batteries outside the International Space Station. Two Russian members of the International Space Station crew are conducting a spacewalk. Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov are scheduled to conduct technical works before the arrival of a new Russian module. The duo is set to prepare for undocking and disposal of the Pirs docking compartment, which will be replaced later this year by the new Nauka (Science) multipurpose laboratory module. (Roscosmos via AP)

The International Space Station is stable and the astronauts on board are safe after a new Russian module began firing its engines without prompting, causing the station to shift in space, according to NASA officials.

The planned launch of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft to the ISS on Friday from Florida has been delayed due to the mishap.

The Russian lab module docked with the space station Thursday morning after launching from Baikonur, Kazakhstan, eight days ago. The 22-ton Nauka module will serve as the new Russian laboratory for experiments.

[TRENDING: Masks required at Disney World again | Orange County mayor declares state of emergency | Here’s when delta variant could peak in US]

Ad

However, when astronauts opened the hatch to the lab, the module’s thrusters began unexpectedly firing, moving the station about 45 degrees, according to NASA. After quick recovery operations, the station is now back at the proper positioning in space.

“Crew members are safe and will scrub their schedules for today in order to focus on recovery efforts following the unexpected loss of attitude caused by the Russian Nauka module’s thrusters firing. The station is back in attitude control and is in good shape,” NASA said in a statement.

There are currently seven astronauts onboard the station: three American, one Japanese, one European and two Russian.

The launch of Nauka, also called the Multipurpose Laboratory Module, had been repeatedly delayed because of technical problems. It was initially scheduled to go up in 2007. In 2013, experts found contamination in its fuel system, resulting in a long and costly replacement. Other Nauka systems also underwent modernization or repairs.

Ad

NASA plans to provide another update later Thursday, which should include details on when it plans to reschedule the Boeing launch from Cape Canaveral.

“NASA and Boeing have decided to stand down from Friday’s launch attempt of the agency’s Orbital Flight Test-2 mission. Currently, launch teams are assessing the next available opportunity,” NASA said in a statement.

There are additional backup launch dates available on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4.

The launch was scheduled for 2:53 p.m. from Cape Canaveral but the situation on the ISS caused NASA to cancel the liftoff. The uncrewed launch would mark the first time the Starliner would dock at the space station. It’s the final test before NASA gives Boeing the OK to launch NASA astronauts.

NASA will provide an update after 4:30 p.m. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.