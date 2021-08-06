Orange County school superintendent orders students wear masks for 30 days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Barbara Jenkins is ordering all students to wear masks in schools for 30 days starting on the first day of school, Aug. 10.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and employees and after consultation with our health experts and school board members I am implementing required face masks for all students unless the parent chooses to opt-out of the requirement,” Jenkins’ recorded message to parents said.

The opt-out can be as simple as a note which the student can give to a teacher on the first day of school, according to the message.

“I want to acknowledge parents who are passionate on both sides of this debate and I realize that neither group will be fully satisfied at this juncture,” Jenkins said.

The message added that the district will decide how to move forward after the 30 days have expired.

Orange County Public Schools announced Wednesday it will require masks for its employees starting Friday, a week after an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis was signed that bans mask mandates for students. The governor directed state departments in the executive order to give parents the final say on whether children should wear masks in schools in light of updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

