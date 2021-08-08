The Weekly: Orange County mayor discusses delta variant, COVID vaccinations

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida continues to break state pandemic records in daily cases and hospitalizations. As there continues to be a surge in COVID-19 cases, there has been a renewed push to get people vaccinated.

The delta variant is straining hospital systems as more people are hospitalized, forcing events to be canceled and complicating the return to school for thousands of Central Florida students.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” on ClickOrlando.com to discuss the county’s efforts to battle rising case numbers and the push to vaccinate the community.

The mayor is also expected to announce during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing the move of Barnett Park’s vaccination site to Camping World Stadium.