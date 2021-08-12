Edgewater vs. Seminole high school game canceled due to unconfirmed COVID-19 cases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Another Orange County high school pre-season football game planned for Aug. 20 has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Orange County Public School officials announced the cancellation of the Evans High School game with Jones High School planned for Aug. 20 due to players in quarantine. The following day, OCPS said Edgewater High School’s game against Seminole High School, also planned for Aug. 20, is now canceled.

The latest cancellation was caused by yet to be confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with the Edgewater High School team, according to a news release.

“The cases are awaiting confirmation by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. This decision was not made lightly and we feel is in the best interest of the health and safety of our students and staff,” the news release read.

School started on Tuesday, Aug. 10 in Orange County.

According to the OCPS COVID-19 dashboard, there are no active quarantines at Edgewater High School as of Wednesday night, however, the dashboard is updated daily at 11:59 p.m. The campus has had four confirmed cases since Aug. 4, according to the most recent numbers.

Students are required to wear a mask for the first 30 days of the school year in Orange County unless their parents provide a note to opt out of the mask mandate.