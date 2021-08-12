USPS proposes holiday surcharge to offset rising delivery costs

Postage may cost a little extra this holiday season.

The U.S. Postal Service wants to increase the prices for a variety of services during the peak holiday season.

USPS said it would be a temporary rate adjustment to offset rising handling and delivery costs.

[TRENDING: Doctor in critical care for COVID | Hospitals run low on nurses | How, when to watch meteor shower]

The price hike would go into effect for priority mail and first-class package service Oct. 3 through Dec. 26.

Ad

The postal regulatory commission still has to approve the new rates.