Local News

USPS proposes holiday surcharge to offset rising delivery costs

Price hike still has to be approved

CNN Newsource

Tags: USPS, Economy
Postage may cost a little extra this holiday season.

The U.S. Postal Service wants to increase the prices for a variety of services during the peak holiday season.

USPS said it would be a temporary rate adjustment to offset rising handling and delivery costs.

The price hike would go into effect for priority mail and first-class package service Oct. 3 through Dec. 26.

The postal regulatory commission still has to approve the new rates.

