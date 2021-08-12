Welcome to Central Florida Happenings!

Ahem — is this thing on?

Hi everyone! My name is Brenda Argueta bringing you our newest newsletter to keep you updated on what’s happening around town! Hence, Central Florida Happenings 💡. You’ll hear a lot from me and I’m sure about my time in Colorado, but that’s only because it taught me how to appreciate the time we have — especially because most of my time there was during the pandemic 😳.

I hope this newsletter inspires you to get out in your communities and experience something new or try out a new place that you may or may not have definitely passed by before. We’ve all experienced a world where events were put on pause and while things are still not 100% back to normal, I think it’s important to take advantage of what is happening. And that’s where Central Florida Happenings comes in ⭐.

And if you ever have an upcoming event you’d like to share, you can send me an email at bargueta@wkmg.com any time.

Now, let’s jump on in! ⤵️

It’s back 📺

I am the biggest fangirl. And if you don’t know what that means, it means I get obsessed with things fast — specifically movies or TV shows 🎥. While I haven’t been to MegaCon before, I’m sure it would be the place of my dreams.

The mega event (sorry, I had to) was originally scheduled to take place in March this year but was pushed back to the COVID-19 pandemic 😷. Now, it’s kicking off today and running through Sunday at the Orange County Convention Center, giving the biggest fans of comics, movies, TV shows — honestly you name it — the opportunity to learn more about their favorite topics or even meet celebrities. Heads up: some cast members from “The Office” and even the stars of “Full House” will be there. Tickets for the event are still on sale as well as tickets to get a photo with the stars attending (helloooo Stephen Amell) 📸.

Look up 👀

I can’t say I’ve ever experienced a meteor shower, but I imagine it’s a billion times more magical than seeing a single shooting star 🌠, which I was super pumped about when I did see one for the first time.

The Perseid meteor shower, aka what NASA calls the “best meteor shower of the year,” has been peaking this week. This meteor shower happens every year and is known for its fireballs, which can persist longer than an average meteor streak. If you missed it the last couple of early mornings, do not fret. Very early tomorrow morning is one of the days that has been predicted that the greatest number of meteors can be seen. Learn more about the Perseids by clicking here.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane ... ✈️

It could be Superman ✊. Or it could be some other comic book. The point is if you are looking for something that won’t make the wallet hurt, Free Comic Book Day is flying in this Saturday 💨.

While many think of comic books being Marvel or DC Comics (OK, maybe not many, but I’m definitely guilty 🙋‍♀️), there are a ton of comic books out there for a variety of interests. Free Comic Book Day originally takes place in May, but event organizers pushed it back due to safety reasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic. I think comic books are SUPER cool, and what makes this day even better is that you can get at least one for free! Each comic book shop can decide how many free copies will be given away. Here’s what locations are participating,

➕ One more thing! If you’re a passholder or plan to hit up the parks this weekend, there are a lot of events in store for you to enjoy outside of thrilling coasters. Magic Kingdom’s Disney After Hours Boo Bash kicked off earlier this week. Halloween in August? Count me in 🎃. There are also a couple beer festivals “kegging” off this weekend at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens 🍻. Here’s what else you can check out this weekend.

That’s all from me! If you made it to the bottom of this new newsletter, you rock and you are now officially on my ✨faves list✨ (which does not easily happen).

Thanks again and I hope you’ll stick around and really get motivated to check out some things happening in your community. Again, if you know of any events going on, please send them my way at bargueta@wkmg.com.

See y’all next week!

-Brenda