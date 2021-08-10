Weekend plans? It’s festival season at Central Florida’s theme parks

“EPCOT Forever,” the nighttime spectacular featuring fireworks, music and lighting effects over World Showcase Lagoon, returns July 1, 2021, to EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The show highlights themes of innovation, exploration, imagination and celebration at the core of the park’s past, present and future.

Even though your children just went back to school, the summer is still flaming hot and Central Florida theme parks are taking advantage of the season with a lot of special events.

Some theme park festivals are in their final weeks, while some are just beginning.

If you’re looking for some outdoor fun, these special events might just be for you, especially if you enjoy sampling beer and food.

Disney After Hours BOO Bash

While it’s not anywhere near Halloween yet or even the start of fall, Magic Kingdom is already decked out with spooky-fun spirit. Disney After Hours Boo Bash kicked off Tuesday offering guests spooky festivities, including Halloween-themed cavalcades, character sightings, special performances by the Cadaver Dans, décor, lighting, music, treat stops with plenty of candy.

Signage at EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival. July 15, 2021 (McReynolds)

Epcot International Food and Wine Festival

The Epcot International Food and Wine Festival launched in mid-July and runs through Nov. 20. The 129-day event allows guests to sample delicious foods across six continents, see live entertainment, shop merchandise and enjoy family fun for all ages.

Craft Beer Festival at SeaWorld Orlando. The fun is brewing Fridays, Saturdays, & Sundays, plus Labor Day, August 13 – September 12 only at SeaWorld (SeaWorld)

SeaWorld Beer Festival

Starting Aug. 13, SeaWorld is hosting a craft beer festival. More than 100 craft beers, wines, seltzers and cocktails will be available along with more than 20 food items, the theme park said.

SeaWorld also has Electric Ocean taking place this summer. The theme park comes to life daily with colorful lights, high-energy music, a family-friendly dance party and the firework and fountain show, Ignite.

Bier Fest 2021 B-Roll Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.mp4

Busch Gardens Bier Fest

If you don’t mind a drive across the state on I-4, then head to Busch Gardens. The theme park is hosting its fourth Bier Fest, which offers seasonal beverages, live music and savory recipes. The festival kicks off on Aug. 13.

You can also stay for the “Summer Nights” where guests have the chance to enjoy rollercoasters at night, live music and new food options. And at the end of the night, stay for the “brightest fireworks show ever.”

Passholder Appreciation Days Magnet Starting Aug. 16, While Supplies Last (Universal Orlando)

Universal Passholder Days

While this doesn’t start until Monday, Aug. 16, Universal Orlando is celebrating its passholders.

For those looking to take advantage of the offerings, they will get exclusive discounts and benefits, including early park admission, discounts on hotels and express passes, shop exclusive passholder merchandise and take advantage of savory food and drinks across the resort.

Passholder days run through Sept. 30.