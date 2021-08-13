Census shows big population growth in Florida. Here’s where

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County saw the second largest population growth in Florida over the last 10 years, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The agency tasked with counting the county’s population every 10 years counted 388,656 residents who called Osceola home in April 2020. That compares to 268,685 in 2010, an increase of 45%.

Growth was reported throughout Central Florida, with Lake and Sumter counties helping push The Villages to the fastest growing area in the United States.

Sumter County experienced a 39% increase in its population, with Lake County not far behind at 29%.

Statewide, Florida now has a population of 21,552,798 people, a jump of 15%.

Orange County’s population -- home of Orlando -- increased 25%, while Brevard County’s population jump of 12% moved it to the No. 10 most populated county in the state.

The numbers were released by the U.S. Census Bureau as part of its data used to determine if areas should change their legislative districts due to population changes.