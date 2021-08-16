6 men arrested after violent home invasion in Longwood, police say

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Longwood police arrested six men after a violent home invasion Sunday.

Investigators said they were called to a home along Valencia Court Sunday afternoon.

A man and a woman who lived in the home told officers that six men, all wearing black masks kicked in their door shouting “police” as they entered, according to the arrest report.

The men, one of whom had a handgun, ordered the man and woman onto the ground, police said. The man was hit in the forehead by the burglar with the gun — later identified as Chad Grayson, according to investigators.

Officers said Grayson threatened the woman with the gun and took her phone. The crooks also stole about $800 in cash and then took off in Ford F150, according to the report.

You can hear the victims’ call to 911 below. Warning, some of the language in the call is explicit.

Police said they spotted the pickup truck as it driving along South Ronald Reagan Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop. Five of the men were arrested without incident, but one, Robert Dillman, took off running, according to a news release.

An officer pursued Dillman, zapping him with a Taser in the process but the man managed to hide in a field. Officers were able to track Dillman down with the help of a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office dog, records show.

Brad Dailey is charged with home invasion robbery without a firearm

Robert Dillman is charged with home invasion robbery without a firearm and resisting an officer without violence

Rick Feathers is charged with home invasion robbery without a firearm

Chad Grayson is charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm, armed robbery by sudden snatching, burglary with 2 counts of battery, criminal mischief, obstructing justice, and grand theft

Paul Walker is charged with home invasion robbery without a firearm

Raymond Williams is charged with home invasion robbery without a firearm

All six are being held without bond in the Seminole County Jail.