Florida won’t be getting doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine anytime soon

ORLANDO, Fla. – It may be tougher to find Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine in Florida.

On Monday, Orange County officials announced that one of its largest coronavirus vaccination sites will no longer provide the shots due to the inability to resupply.

Coronavirus vaccination operations were revived at Camping World Stadium on Aug. 10, with efforts being led and organized by the county. The site would provide shots of Johnson & Johson and Pfizer’s vaccine seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

However, not even a week after vaccination operations returned to Camping World Stadium, county officials said the site will no longer provide shots of Johnson & Johnson.

When asked why, Dr. Raul Pino with Orange County Florida Department of Health said it’s because the state won’t supply more doses.

“At this point, we have no ability to order Johnson & Johnson,” he said during the county’s coronavirus briefing, adding the state is taking a ‘we have what we have’ approach.

“That will change, I believe,” Pino said. He did not provide information on when that could be.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention keeps track of COVID-19 vaccine allocations by state. According to its data on Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine distribution, Florida last received 37,000 doses on May 10.

