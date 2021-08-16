Orange County leaders to provide COVID-19 update, explain how virus trends are detected in wastewater

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared to be administered, at the Assad Iben El Fourat school in Oued Ellil, outside Tunis, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Tunisia has launched its largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign as the country faces a surge of cases. Authorities aim to vaccinate over 1 million of people aged 40 and over in only one day, compared with 30,000 to 60,000 a day previously. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders are scheduled to provide an update on the pandemic Monday morning.

Mayor Jerry Demings and a representative with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County are expected to discuss COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts at the Eastern Water Reclamation Facility in Orlando.

While there, a representative with Orange County Utilities will also speak to COVID-19 trends detected from wastewater.

The latest weekly report from the FDOH said Orange County tallied in 9,598 new cases since Aug. 6. Approximately 66% of residents 12 and older are vaccinated, according to state data.

To help keep COVID-19 out of the classroom, Orange County Public Schools has organized a mobile virus testing unit to set up at different schools throughout the week. The district is working with the local department of health to conduct the testing from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The testing site will be at Catalina Elementary School on Monday.