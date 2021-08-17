Mostly Cloudy icon
Sumter County detention deputy dies after complications from COVID-19

Funeral arrangements are still being made

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Sumter County detention deputy has died after complications from COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Taylor started his career as a detention specialist.

Taylor was eventually promoted to detention deputy.

“I would like to offer my condolences to Deputy Taylor’s wife, Shannon and their four children Kaleb, Kalyn, Kyler and Kaden,” Sheriff Bill Farmer said.

Farmer said the funeral arrangements for Taylor are still being arranged.

Earlier this month three first responders in Central Florida died from the coronavirus.

