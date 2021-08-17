Sumter County detention deputy dies after complications from COVID-19

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Taylor started his career as a detention specialist.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Sumter County detention deputy has died after complications from COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Taylor started his career as a detention specialist.

Taylor was eventually promoted to detention deputy.

[RELATED: 3 Central Florida first responders die from COVID-19, are agencies tracking vaccinations?]

“I would like to offer my condolences to Deputy Taylor’s wife, Shannon and their four children Kaleb, Kalyn, Kyler and Kaden,” Sheriff Bill Farmer said.

Farmer said the funeral arrangements for Taylor are still being arranged.

Earlier this month three first responders in Central Florida died from the coronavirus.

Ad

[TRENDING: Death toll from Haiti earthquake nears 1,300 | US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly | Here’s where Fla. unemployment accounts stand after PIN resets]