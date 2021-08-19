Partly Cloudy icon
1 displaced after 2-unit Orlando apartment fire sparked by dryer

Red Cross offering assistance to victims

Orlando Fire Department responds to apartment fire on South Kirkman Road.
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person has been displaced by a fire that affected multiple units at an apartment complex, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Fire officials said the fire took place Thursday at the complex on South Kirkman Road.

According to fire department crews, it appears the fire was sparked by a dryer in a laundry room on the second floor.

No one was injured during the blaze, officials said.

American Red Cross officials said they provided emergency assistance to three adults with two dogs. One-on-one support to help make recovery connections and mental health assistance were also offered.

