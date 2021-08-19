1 displaced after 2-unit Orlando apartment fire sparked by dryer

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person has been displaced by a fire that affected multiple units at an apartment complex, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Fire officials said the fire took place Thursday at the complex on South Kirkman Road.

[TRENDING: Can you mix-and-match COVID-19 shots? | What the heat index is and why it matters | Heat is on: Money-saving tips]

According to fire department crews, it appears the fire was sparked by a dryer in a laundry room on the second floor.

Ad

Engine 12 crew was first on scene at an apartment fire on S. Kirkman Road. It appears that the fire started from a dryer in the second floor laundry room. No injuries. One person is displaced. @RedCrossCFL is assisting. pic.twitter.com/AUW7pHf77m — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) August 19, 2021

No one was injured during the blaze, officials said.

American Red Cross officials said they provided emergency assistance to three adults with two dogs. One-on-one support to help make recovery connections and mental health assistance were also offered.