Florida epidemiologist explains how COVID-19 booster shots work, why you need them

ORLANDO, Fla. – As many prepare to get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in September, epidemiologist Dr. Vincent Hsu with AdventHealth explained what this will mean for our community.

“The intent of a third dose is to provide that extra protection in populations that are not able to generate that immune response,” Hsu said.

[TRENDING: Can you mix-and-match COVID-19 shots? | What the heat index is and why it matters | Heat is on: Money-saving tips]

Ad

Health leaders said data shows the vaccines’ effectiveness wanes over time and with the Delta variant raging. Hsu recommends COVID-19 doses for those with compromised immune systems and adults who are fully vaccinated.

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday third doses would be available to the public starting in late September.

“We do know in the data that has been coming out that, over time, over a period of several months, eight to nine months or so, that immunity starts to wane and then that extra booster. Again, the same vaccine is necessary to boost that immunity to normal levels where you can be protected against infections and severe disease,” Hsu explained.

While people with weakened immune systems already have access to a third dose, News 6 asked if children 12 and older who are fully vaccinated will be eligible for a third dose of the vaccine.

“If a child who is under 18, for example, has a very weakened immune system because they have cancer or they require certain medications to suppress their immune systems, they will be eligible for a third dose just like everyone else,” Hsu said.