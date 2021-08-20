‘It’s a real blessing:’ Orange County families struggling during pandemic line up for free food

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Carmel Robinson was one of the many who made the line outside Discovery Church on Sand Lake Road to grab free food for her family.

“It helps out people that don’t have enough to feed their kids and their family. It’s a real blessing,” Robinson said.

She said her husband is the only one working at the moment.

“I’m on disability but my husband — he does construction but right now with the pandemic it’s very hard and I have three disabled kids so it really helps,” Robinson said.

[TRENDING: Massive plume of Saharan Dust heads to Fla. | ‘Bracing for worst’ in Fla. COVID hot zone | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ad

With the help of a nonprofit organization — Farm Share — and volunteers, several Orange County families were able to get all sorts of canned goods and fresh produce.

“The Bible says ‘better to give than receive’ so giving is a blessing to yourself. Everyone wins when you’re coming together,” Pastor Phil Hissom with Discovery Church said.

Rep. Daisy Morales, District 48, said it’s clear people are still in need.

“There’s a big minority in need that are needing resources especially with this unemployment system that’s not fixed yet and the people are not getting their paycheck and jobs and insecurity. Food insecurity,” Morales said.

Flor Soto, who also lined up to get food, said she was out of work for a couple of months. She got emotional but was grateful for the ones giving back.

“God is so good, he’s marvelous. He’s good and God doesn’t leave us alone,” Soto said.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.