WATCH LIVE: Orlando mayor, Utilities Commission make joint COVID-19 announcement

OUC experiencing ‘unprecedented event’ caused by surge in infections

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will hold a news conference Friday afternoon at City Hall to address issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will be streamed in the media player at the top of this story.

The mayor’s office has not said specifically what will be discussed; however, the news conference surrounds the Orlando Utilities Commission “experiencing an unprecedented event” that “needs the community’s assistance,” according to a news release.

Dyer is expected to be joined by OUC Chief Customer & Marketing Officer Linda Ferrone.

