Osceola County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of dispatcher

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

On Saturday, the agency announced in a tweet the passing of James Childs, a member of Fire Dispatch in Comm.

“It is with great sadness that Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez regrets to inform the Community of the passing of a member of our Sheriff’s Office family,” the tweet reads. “James Childs, a member of Fire Dispatch in Comm, passed away earlier today.”

It is with great sadness that Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez regrets to inform the Community of the passing of a member of our Sheriff’s Office family. James Childs, a member of Fire Dispatch in Comm, passed away earlier today. Please keep James’ family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/zQSYC5k5Fa — Osceola County Sheriff's Office (@OsceolaSheriff) August 21, 2021

The tweet also included a hashtag that read “#ThinGoldLine,” which represents dispatchers and other emergency telecommunicators, according to FlagsImporter.com.

The sheriff’s office is asking the community to keep Childs’ family in their thoughts and prayers.

Childs’ cause of death has not been released.

The Central Florida community has recently lost a number of first responders due to COVID-19 complications. News 6 has reached out to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office to find out whether Childs’ death is COVID-related but has not yet heard back.