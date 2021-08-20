Clear icon
Palm Bay police mourn death of veteran officer who led explorer program

Corporal Frank Tobar served community for 17 years

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Palm Bay police Corporal Frank Tobar. (Palm Bay police.)

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Palm Bay police officer who led the agency’s explorer program has died, according to officials.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Corporal Frank Tobar,” Palm Bay police posted Friday morning on its Facebook page.

Tobar’s cause of death has not been released.

Police said Tobar served Palm Bay for 17 years, including nearly 15 as the lead adviser for the explorer program.

“Tobar has impacted our youth and law enforcement officers from all over this state,” the post stated.

Palm Bay police said Tobar’s death is a “huge loss” to the agency and community.

“We ask everyone to keep the Tobar family and the Palm Bay Police Department in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the agency said in the Facebook statement.

