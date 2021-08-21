Search for man who fell off jet ski in Lake Butler is now a recovery effort

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A search for a man in his 20s who fell off a jet ski in Lake Butler at RD Keene Park is now a recovery effort, according to the Orange County officials.

County officials responded to the lake at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The victim did not resurface after he fell off riding a jet ski with a friend, according to investigators.

A dive team could not find the man on Friday night.

The search ended Friday night due to the lack of light, the recovery effort will continue Saturday morning.

Earlier on Friday, a juvenile was killed Friday after a watercraft crash on the Indian River, according to the FWC.

