Partly Cloudy icon
86º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Central Florida officials hope FDA’s approval of Pfizer vaccine will convince more to get shot

More than 200M doses administered since December

Mark Lehman, Reporter

Tags: vaccine, coronavirus
Officials hope FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine will convince more to get shot
Officials hope FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine will convince more to get shot

ORLANDO, Fla. – Local officials are hoping the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, along with other incentives, will convince more people to get the shot.

On Tuesday, the City of Orlando held its third of four events offering raffle tickets to concerts and sporting events to anyone who receives the vaccine.

[TRENDING: 3 tropical waves surround Fla. | What does full approval of Pfizer jab really mean? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The event was held at Camping World Stadium, which saw few cars for drive-thru vaccinations compared to the long line for Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

Daryl Cockcroft, who was receiving the treatment, said the FDA’s approval is a positive sign during an increase in cases.

“It’s good, I reckon. I got the vaccine back in March,” Cockcroft said. “I think people should be able to get the vaccine if they want it.”

Nationwide, more than 200 million Pfizer doses have been administered since December, when the FDA gave emergency use authorization.

City officials will hold another vaccine event for a final chance to be entered into the raffle Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Orlando City Hall.

Winners will be selected at random at 10 a.m. on Aug. 30.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mark Lehman became a News 6 reporter in July 2014, but he's been a Central Florida journalist and part of the News 6 team for much longer. While most people are fast asleep in their bed, Mark starts his day overnight by searching for news on the streets of Central Florida.

email