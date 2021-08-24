Central Florida officials hope FDA’s approval of Pfizer vaccine will convince more to get shot

Officials hope FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine will convince more to get shot

ORLANDO, Fla. – Local officials are hoping the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, along with other incentives, will convince more people to get the shot.

On Tuesday, the City of Orlando held its third of four events offering raffle tickets to concerts and sporting events to anyone who receives the vaccine.

The event was held at Camping World Stadium, which saw few cars for drive-thru vaccinations compared to the long line for Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

Daryl Cockcroft, who was receiving the treatment, said the FDA’s approval is a positive sign during an increase in cases.

“It’s good, I reckon. I got the vaccine back in March,” Cockcroft said. “I think people should be able to get the vaccine if they want it.”

Nationwide, more than 200 million Pfizer doses have been administered since December, when the FDA gave emergency use authorization.

City officials will hold another vaccine event for a final chance to be entered into the raffle Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Orlando City Hall.

Winners will be selected at random at 10 a.m. on Aug. 30.