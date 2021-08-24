Volusia County school resource officer dies due to COVID-19

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – After spending days on a ventilator, a Volusia County deputy has passed away due to complications with coronavirus.

Steven Copsidas died Tuesday morning, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood wrote in a Facebook post. Copsidas was a school resource officer at Horizon Elementary School and previously served with the Daytona Beach Police Department for two decades.

“My heart goes out to the Copsidas family, friends and colleagues and I will always be grateful for his service to our community,” the sheriff wrote.

The Copsidas family started a GoFund Me campaign after the law enforcement officer was hospitalized with the virus, last providing an update that he was on the mend.

“He’s doing majority of the breathing so the ventilator is helping less than half,” the update from his family reads. “We’re headed in the right direction but it’s slow progress which is expected.”

According to the campaign, Copsidas is a widower with four children and a recently became a grandfather.

Ad

Those who would like to make a donation to his medical expenses can click here.