Polk deputy, 32, dies from COVID-19 complications

A 32-year-old Polk County deputy died from COVID-19 on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Polk County deputy died from COVID-19 on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Sheriff Christopher Broadhead was in the hospital for several weeks with the coronavirus, according to county officials.

Broadhead became a deputy sheriff in November of 2011 and was most recently patrolling the Lake Wales area.

[TRENDING: Debate over masks in classrooms rages on | Become a News 6 Insider]

The details of his funeral have not been announced at this time.

Broadhead is one of several law enforcement officers in Central Florida to have died from the coronavirus recently, including veteran Palm Bay Officer Frank Tobar, Sumter County Detention Deputy Michael Taylor, Orange County Deputy Craig Seijos, 54, and Port Orange police Officer Justin White, 39.

Ad

According to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, COVID-19 was the leading cause of deaths among law enforcement during the first six months of this year.