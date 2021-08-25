Family fun: Watch the sun set at the Central Florida Zoo

SANFORD, Fla. – Summer days in Central Florida are hot, so the sun going down each night is certainly something to celebrate.

And those celebrations are even better when you’re surrounded by family and all your favorite animals.

Head out to the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens Friday for a family friendly night of music, games and more as you stroll around the zoo after sunset. Zoo concessions will also be available for purchase.

Family Sunset at the Zoo, presented by Vystar Credit Union, runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission costs $5 per person.

Last admission into the Zoo will be at 7:45 p.m., no exceptions.

Click here for more details about the event.