Brevard Zoo offering free admission to kids in August, September

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Kids will be able to get into the Brevard Zoo for free in August and September with a paid entrance by a Florida resident.

The zoo is offering free admission to children 11 and younger as a way to thank “locals for the incredible support.”

“We are beyond fortunate to live in such a compassionate, giving community,” Executive Director Keith Winsten said in a news release.

Zoo officials said up to three children will be able to receive free entrance per each paying adult. An issued photo ID or utility bill with an address and matching photo ID can be used to receive the offer.

In order to use this offer, visitors will need to buy timed-entry tickets and make reservations by visiting the zoo’s website.

