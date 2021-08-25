Partly Cloudy icon
Marion deputies step up patrols at school bus stops after suspicious incident

Deputies looking for white work van

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Deputies respond to neighborhood. (Image: Marion County Sheriff's Office)
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A suspicious incident at a school bus stop has prompted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to step up patrols at those drop-off locations.

The incident happened Tuesday near the intersection of Southwest 136th Court and Southwest 114th Place in Dunnellon.

Investigators said a 12-year-old got off the bus and two men in a white work van called out to the girl, trying to have her approach the van.

Deputies said the girl immediately got back on the bus and told the bus driver what happened. The area was searched, but the van and the men were not found.

If anyone has any information about this case or notices anything suspicious in the area, call 352-732-9111.

