WATCH LIVE at 12:45 p.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in The Villages Wednesday afternoon.

The governor will be joined by the Florida Department of Emergency Management Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth Scheppke at the Barstorm Theater. News 6 will stream the news conferenced scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m.

[TRENDING: Here’s when Fauci says US will get back to normal | Hurricane center tracking 3 waves for developments| Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

This follows the governor’s other Florida stops announcing of new monoclonal antibody treatment centers.

DeSantis said the state-run sites are offering Regeneron-brand treatments, which he says have been proven effective against the delta variant.

While still encouraging vaccinations as an extra layer of protection against the coronavirus, the governor acknowledged breakthrough cases are happening among vaccinated individuals and said the monoclonal antibody treatments are a good option to help lessen the severity of symptoms and keep those infected out of the hospital.