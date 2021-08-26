COVID-19 quarantines postpone Heritage-Palm Bay high school regular-season opener

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Friday’s regular-season opener between Palm Bay and Heritage has been postponed due to COVID-19 quarantines involving several Panthers players.

The rivalry between south Brevard County rivals could be rescheduled, though that remains to be determined, according to News 6 partners Florida Today. Check with 321preps.com for updates.

The two were to play at Heritage at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers won last year’s game, 9-7 at Palm Bay, giving them a two-game win streak in the series.

Heritage will now open its regular season on Sept. 3 at Harmony, the same night Palm Bay will host Space Coast.