VIDEO: Here’s what inside the eye of Hurricane Ida looks like approaching Louisiana

Video shows inside the eye of Hurricane Ida as it approaches Louisiana (Image: National Hurricane Center)

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana Sunday afternoon as a dangerous and powerful Category 4 storm.

The storm quickly strengthened overnight as it approached land Sunday morning, and forecasters expect rapid weakening after it makes landfall.

The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph with wind gusts of 185 mph. According to the National Hurricane Center, damaging winds will spread inland near Ida’s center into southwestern Mississippi Sunday night.

NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft captured video of the inside of the storm’s eye as it continued toward the coast.

Stunning video taken from inside the eye of #Ida this morning by the NESDIS Ocean Winds Research team during a flight on the @NOAA_HurrHunter P3 aircraft @NOAASatellites pic.twitter.com/sjt970Yeiq — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2021

Video from inside the plane shows a bumpy ride as the hurricane hunters make their way through the eyewall.

