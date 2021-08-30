Hurricane Ida likely to cause spike in gas prices

ORLANDO, Fla. – Drivers in Central Florida may soon feel the impacts of Hurricane Ida, in the form of rising gas prices.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Florida is $2.95. However, that could change in the coming days depending on how much damage is sustained along the Gulf Coast.

[TRENDING: Cops: Barber shot man upset over haircut | Man, boy found dead in Belle Isle | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday along the Louisiana coast with winds of 150 mph.

Ad

Experts say refineries in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Alabama account for more than 45% of the nation’s capacity for turning crude oil into gasoline. In addition, the area is home to nearly 2,000 offshore oil platforms.

Despite the threat of rising pump prices, Florida’s average is still lower than that of other states. AAA says the national average for regular gasoline is $3.15.