Partly Cloudy icon
78º

Local News

Hurricane Ida likely to cause spike in gas prices

Impact will depend on damage to Gulf Coast refineries, experts say

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: Travel, Money, Hurricane, Ida, Gas Prices, Economy, Weather
Hurricane Ida could impact gas prices
Hurricane Ida could impact gas prices

ORLANDO, Fla. – Drivers in Central Florida may soon feel the impacts of Hurricane Ida, in the form of rising gas prices.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Florida is $2.95. However, that could change in the coming days depending on how much damage is sustained along the Gulf Coast.

[TRENDING: Cops: Barber shot man upset over haircut | Man, boy found dead in Belle Isle | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday along the Louisiana coast with winds of 150 mph.

Experts say refineries in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Alabama account for more than 45% of the nation’s capacity for turning crude oil into gasoline. In addition, the area is home to nearly 2,000 offshore oil platforms.

Despite the threat of rising pump prices, Florida’s average is still lower than that of other states. AAA says the national average for regular gasoline is $3.15.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cathleigh is a newscast producer and has been with News 6 since 2014. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications, with a focus in broadcast journalism. Cathleigh produces the 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. newscasts.

email