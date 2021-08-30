Partly Cloudy icon
Noise Alert: Disney World conducting fireworks testing

Disney is trying out some new fireworks

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Disney World, theme parks, Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – People who live around Disney World’s Magic Kingdom may hear the sound of fireworks at a really late time on Monday and Wednesday.

Theme park officials said on Monday night and Wednesday night crews will try out some new fireworks in short bursts from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Disney officials said crews will do their best to keep noise at a minimum.

Officials also apologized to residents in the area and hotel guests for the inconvenience.

