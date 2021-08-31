‘Improved outlook:’ AdventHealth Central Florida facilities moving to ‘red status’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Beginning Wednesday, AdventHealth facilities in Central Florida will be transitioning from “black status” to “red status” as current COVID-19 conditions appear to be improving, according to a news release from Advent Health officials.

“While AdventHealth is still treating a significant number of COVID-19 patients, admissions continue to slow, leading to an improved outlook,” the release read.

The facilities have been operating under black status in recent weeks due to an overwhelming number of COVID-19 patients, which means hospital officials have deferred non-emergency surgeries at hospitals throughout Central Florida.

Under red status, additional deferred surgical procedures will be allowed to move forward.

The following are also allowed under red status:

Ad

New surgical procedures are reduced to maximize efficiency

Only outpatient procedures with a same-day discharges are scheduled

Non-time-sensitive elective surgeries are deferred

Non-time-sensitive or non-emergent procedures must be approved by the campus chief medical officer

Outpatient surgery sites and pediatric surgeries continue as normal

“We are thankful that we continue to see a downward trend of COVID patients in our hospitals and that will allow us to provide care to those who have had to delay certain procedures,” said Dr. Neil Finkler, chief clinical officer of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “Our teams are still working very hard and we’re not out the woods, but we want to do everything we can to improve the quality-of-life for those who have been patiently waiting.”

Those impacted by the status change will be contacted by their doctor to schedule their procedure, officials said in the news release.

“AdventHealth will continue to monitor hospital census and make adjustments as necessary to continue to care for everyone in the community,” the release read.

AdventHealth officials said while things are improving, it’s too soon for people to let their guard down when it comes to the virus.

“While we are experiencing a downward trend, hospital capacity continues to be at extremely high levels. Our hospitals are designed in such a way that spaces are flexible and expandable. AdventHealth has an extensive health care system in place in Central Florida so we can locate patients to the facility that best matches the level of care they need,” officials wrote in the release.

Ad

AdventHealth officials say their facilities have sufficient supplies of ventilators, monitors and other specialized equipment, including oxygen and personal protective equipment.