AdventHealth believes COVID cases could start trending down, hospitals remain in ‘black’ status

ORLANDO, Fla. – AdventHealth doctors believe they are starting to see the rate of new COVID-19 infections decline, though the number of coronavirus patients they are treating remains high.

The health care system made the claim at a news briefing Thursday morning.

On Monday, AdventHealth posted online that it was caring for 1,654 patients across its hospital system. As of Thursday, that number had dropped to 1,380 patients; however, while doctors find this encouraging, they also warned that three days is not enough time to show a complete trend.

The hospital system remains in “black” status, which means hospital officials will defer non-emergency surgeries at hospitals throughout Central Florida. The hospital system has been in “black” status for the past three weeks.

While many surgeries are still being deferred, AdventHealth announced on Tuesday that it has resumed a limited number of urgent outpatient procedures. The outpatient procedures taking place will be ones that do not require an overnight stay at the hospital.

There has been some concerns raised recently about the supply of liquid oxygen, which is used to treat some COVID-19 patients who are experiencing respiratory issues. The Orlando Utilities Commission recently asked customers to cut back on their water usage because liquid oxygen is used in OUC’s water treatment facility. Officials wanted to be sure that OUC was not cutting into the liquid oxygen supply of hospitals.

Despite those concerns, AdventHealth said it has an adequate supply of liquid oxygen to treat patients.

The doctors also once again pleaded with people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, even if they have already recovered from the disease. They added that children who have been infected and recovered should still wear a mask in school.

The doctors said that repeat infections are possible and that masking, social distancing and hand hygiene are the best defenses for age groups that are not yet eligible for a vaccination.