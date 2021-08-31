‘It’s not worth it:’ Families urge drivers to be careful at gas stations after losing loved ones to gun violence

Gas prices could significantly drop below $2 a gallon in Florida, W.D. Williams of AAA Auto Club told News Service of Florida.

PINE HILLS, Fla. – Ahead of Labor Day weekend, two Central Florida families are coming together to urge the public to be careful after their loved ones died from gun violence in 2016 and earlier this year.

“I pray that it don’t happen to nobody else,” said Antonio Stevens during an address to the public. “I pray that nobody else has to go what she has gone through.”

Stevens stood with his daughter, Khloe, calling for change.

[TRENDING: Man killed by gator in Ida floodwaters | Fla. officers shoot, kill woman | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The family’s representatives with Haggard Law Firm released new video showing the moments where 27-year old Kendra Lewis was last seen alive back in December of 2016.

In the video, you can see people scramble after shots rang out near the Citgo Gas station, now turned Amoco.

You see in the video a car suddenly stops and out of the backseat walks, then 5-year-old, Khloe running for help.

Lewis later died.

In 2017, two suspects -- DeShawn Miller and Jayvon Joachin, both teens at the time -- were arrested, sentenced and are currently serving time in prison.

Now returning to the scene, the family of Lewis has a message.

“I want to tell anyone who is listening: It’s not worth it, it’s not worth [it], because at the end of the day, people like her is looking at the most important thing in their world,” Stevens said while pointing to his daughter.

Ad

Lewis’ death is not the only case where someone has lost a loved one due to violence at a gas station.

The family of 21-year-old Zion Willis was also present and calling for action.

New video from the family’s representation also reveals what happens in the final moments of Willis’ life.

In the cell phone video, you can see crowds of people swarming the gas station at the time of the incident.

Willis died in May after being shot at a Pilot gas station in Ocala.

No arrests have been made in this case, but the family says they want justice.

“He did not deserve that. Like he said, he was just someone going into the gas station and purchasing something to eat and this tragedy happened to him,” Metria Willis said.

Both families are taking action, calling on all gas stations to equip surveillance cameras and hire security when large crowds form.

Ad

“You listen to their stories, the same thing happened, there were gatherings of large groups of people -- drugs, alcohol and nothing was done to deter it and that’s what they want, them to follow the Florida Gasoline Station Safety Act, they want them to follow the law and provide reasonable security measures so this doesn’t happen again,” Michael Haggard said

The Willis family has announced intent to file a separate lawsuit for the death of their son, Zion.

As for the family of Kendra Lewis, their lawsuit is still in the courts.