No changes made to mask policy at Osceola County schools

Masks are optional for high school students

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An emergency school board meeting was held Monday in Osceola County to have discussions on a mask policy.

No changes were made to the current policy.

Masks are optional for high school students. Students in K-8th grade have the chance to opt out of the mask policy with permission from a parent or guardian.

School board member Terry Castillo told News 6 she wants to see a 60-day mask mandate.

Castillo wanted this in place after Celebration School K-8 was forced to turn to online learning last week due to COVID-19 cases.

Also on Monday, Brevard County voted 3-2 in favor of a 30-day mask policy. Students can opt out of the policy with a note from their doctor.

Orange County students will have to wear masks until the end of October. Just like in Brevard County, students can opt-out of the policy with a note from their doctor.

