Publix coming to Orlando’s Packing District, construction set to begin next year

ORLANDO, Fla. – Publix is coming to Orlando’s Packing District with construction set to begin in the middle of next year.

The Packing District, located at Princeton Street and Orange Blossom Trail, is a 66-acre park that local leaders have said will help transform what once was a predominantly industrial area.

Dr. Phillips Charities is behind the construction of the project and said Publix will be occupying the 27,512 square foot space.

“When we began looking at the Packing District we defined success by one simple measure, bringing Publix into the district. We knew that if we had their commitment the project would be a success,” Ken Robinson, president/CEO of Dr. Phillips Charities, said in a release.

Vertical construction is set to begin in mid-2022, according to a news release.

Recently, the man behind 4 Rivers barbecue said 4Roots Farm Campus, a 40-acre farm and educational facility, will be moving into the Packing District.