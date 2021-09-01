WATCH LIVE at 9:30 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Fort Myers

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. The site at C. B. Smith Park will offer monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron to people who have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Wednesday morning in Fort Myers.

The governor will be speaking at 9:30 a.m. News 6 will stream his remarks live at the top of this story when he begins.

It is unclear what DeSantis will be discussing.

For the last few weeks, DeSantis has been opening monoclonal antibody clinics across the state that offer Regeneron-brand treatments.

This follows the governor’s remarks earlier this week saying he is confident things will go in favor of the state as he appeals a ruling made by a judge that blocked his ban on school mask mandates.

DeSantis said the issue is not with the mask requirements but rather that some districts aren’t giving parents the option to opt out if they don’t feel their child should be wearing a mask at school.