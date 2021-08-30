WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Jacksonville

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Monday morning in Jacksonville.

The news conference will take place at 10 a.m. at the Duval County health department.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Tito Rubio, the interim Duval County health officer, will also attend the briefing.

The topic has not been disclosed, but DeSantis has toured the state in recent weeks announcing the opening of monoclonal antibody clinics, including several in Central Florida.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the news conference live in the media player atop this story.