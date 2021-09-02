Medical exemption notes for Orange County mask mandate must come from these professionals, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools is requiring masks through the end of October, unless a student has a medical exemption.
Scott Howat, Chief Communications Officer for Orange County Public Schools, said in order for a student to qualify for a medical exemption, they must have a note from either a medical doctor, nurse practitioner or a physician assistant.
[TRENDING: Larry to grow into monster hurricane | DEO beefs up security for Fla. unemployment accounts | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
He said, according to the district’s pediatric physician consultant, who helps to review any notes that may be deemed questionable, a note from a chiropractor would not be acceptable.
“She goes by the definition statutorily of medical doctor, and so anyone who fits under that definition would be deemed okay to write a medical waiver, and chiropractors do not fall under that definition,” said Howat.
As of Tuesday, the district said they have a total of 425 students with medical exemptions.
“It was important to give parents the option for children that can’t wear a mask for medical reasons, that we provide that avenue for them to be able to opt out medically,” Howat said.
The district said once a student has received a note for the medical exemption, they can turn it in to their homeroom teacher or their first period teacher.