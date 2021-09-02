Medical exemption notes for Orange County mask mandate must come from these professionals, officials say

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, students sit in an Algebra class at Barbara Coleman Senior High School on the first day of school, in Miami Lakes, Fla. Florida school districts can legally require their students to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a judge ruled Friday, Aug, 27, saying Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority when he issued an executive order banning such mandates. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools is requiring masks through the end of October, unless a student has a medical exemption.

Scott Howat, Chief Communications Officer for Orange County Public Schools, said in order for a student to qualify for a medical exemption, they must have a note from either a medical doctor, nurse practitioner or a physician assistant.

He said, according to the district’s pediatric physician consultant, who helps to review any notes that may be deemed questionable, a note from a chiropractor would not be acceptable.

“She goes by the definition statutorily of medical doctor, and so anyone who fits under that definition would be deemed okay to write a medical waiver, and chiropractors do not fall under that definition,” said Howat.

As of Tuesday, the district said they have a total of 425 students with medical exemptions.

“It was important to give parents the option for children that can’t wear a mask for medical reasons, that we provide that avenue for them to be able to opt out medically,” Howat said.

The district said once a student has received a note for the medical exemption, they can turn it in to their homeroom teacher or their first period teacher.