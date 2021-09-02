UCF students aware of COVID-19 rules ahead of home football game

UCF fans were under new rules to socially distance and wear masks at the first home game of the season on Saturday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wearing his UCF football jersey on Thursday, Sam Midden is ready for UCF’s first home game.

“I’m so pumped. College football is back. UCF, Boise State. I’m excited,” Midden said.

The Knights will be playing against Boise State Thursday night at the Bounce House to kick off their football season.

Midden, a senior, said this will be a special game considering many fans are expected to fill up the stadium, which is something he hasn’t seen since the pandemic started last year.

“My junior year was when COVID hit. I didn’t go to class. I was at home, didn’t have any fun activities, but now that football is back, I’m getting back in the groove. It’s fun to be back with students and with people that are also excited to be here,” Midden said.

The university sent out COVID-19 protocols ahead of Thursday’s game.

School officials are strongly encouraging fans to wear masks in indoor spaces. Masks will be available at the stadium and frequent hand-washing is encouraged.

Anyone feeling sick or is in quarantine is asked to skip the game and stay home.

Luis Penaloza said he’s not too worried about the crowds but said he will still wear his mask when needed.

“I feel like as long as everyone follows the rules, we can have a safe community and we can have a safe environment where everyone can enjoy themselves and have fun,” Penaloza said.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Here’s how you can watch, stream or listen to the game.