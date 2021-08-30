UCF vs. Boise State: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel looks for a receiver against Cincinnati during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida Knights will host the Boise State Broncos at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

[RELATED: Here’s what you need to know about UCF’s game-day COVID-19 protocols]

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 68.5

This will be UCF’s first game under new head coach Gus Malzahn.

Malzahn has never lost a home opener.

He was the coach of the Auburn Tigers the previous eight seasons.

[TRENDING: Cops: Barber shot man upset over haircut | Man, boy found dead in Belle Isle | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The Tigers made it to the BCS Championship in Malzahn’s first season with Auburn.

Thursday will also be the first Boise State plays against UCF.

This will also be the first game for the Broncos under new head coach Andy Avalos.

Avalos was an assistant coach with the Broncos for seven years and an assistant coach for two seasons with the Oregon Ducks.

UCF Quarterback Dillon Gabriel is the star player to watch for in the game on Thursday.

Gabriel had an excellent season in 2020, the six-foot junior threw for 3,570 yards, 32 touchdowns, with just four interceptions last year.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, some tickets were still available for the game, fans interested in getting seats to the first game can find purchase them here.

The university is strongly encouraging fans to wear masks at the game.