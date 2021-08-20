Here’s what you need to know about UCF’s game-day COVID-19 protocols

ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel #11 of the Central Florida Knights drops back to pass as he is protected by offensive lineman Cole Schneider #65 against the Tulane Green Wave during the first half at Bounce House-FBC Mortgage Field on October 24, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida is getting ready to kick off football season but before you head to the Bounce House to watch the Knights play, there are a few things the university wants you to ensure a safe season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

UCF is strongly encouraging all fans to get vaccinated if they’re able to, according to the university’s COVID-19 policies. School officials are also strongly recommending all fans wear masks indoors, in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most of the stadium is outdoors but some areas, like restrooms, are indoors.

Masks will be available at spots throughout the stadium for fans who need them, as well as hand-sanitizer stations, officials said.

Frequent hand-washing is encouraged.

Officials are asking anyone who has COVID-19, is in quarantine or does not feel well to skip the game and stay home. Tickets can be transferred to friends or family online or posted for resale through UCF Account Manager.

“We’re excited to welcome our fans back to UCF. We expect all of our fans to do their part to help us complete a successful 2021 season,” UCF officials said. “That means taking precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect those around you as well as our student-athletes and coaches.”

UCF will host its first game against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 2.