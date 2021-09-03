Cloudy icon
1 killed in crash on Clearlake Road near Cocoa, troopers say

Tow truck, pickup crashed at King Street

COCOA, Fla. – One person died Friday when a tow truck and a pickup truck crashed in the Cocoa area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the scene at 4:20 p.m. on Clearlake Road and King Street for a crash involving two vehicles.

One person was pronounced dead on scene.

Troopers have not identified the victim or the vehicle they were driving.

No other information was available at the time of this report.

