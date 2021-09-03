Floridians pack COVID-19 testing sites as Labor Day weekend begins

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Many Americans are hitting the road as Labor Day weekend settles in despite a surge in coronavirus cases due to the delta variant.

Many people stopped at COVID-19 testing locations ahead of the holiday weekend.

Barnett Park in Orange County reached capacity on Friday. A majority of people said they were getting tested before their trips.

Orange County COVID-19 testing sites at Barnett Park, Econ Soccer Complex, and the former Clarcona Elementary School, they Crews administered almost 4,000 tests on Thursday at Barnett Park, Econ Soccer Complex and the former Clarcona Elementary School.

People at Barnett Park on Friday were greeted by long lines.

Sonya Fritz, who was waiting in line and working her way to the front, said despite being vaccinated, she wanted to get a COVID-19 test before heading to Jupiter to spend time with friends for the weekend.

Another traveler, Felix Vazquez, said he wanted to get tested before flying to the West Coast on Saturday.

He said, while he’s vaccinated, he wanted to be safe before getting on a plane and heading to spend time with family.

Vazques said the wait for his test was almost two-and-a-half hours.